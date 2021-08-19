Fred Brings Heavy Rain Tonight. Impacts From Henri Later This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will continue to spread across the region this evening and will continue into early Friday morning. Best chance of rain will extend from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and areas south of that line. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain especially after midnight for the Bangor area through Downeast locations. This will produce areas that will pick up around 1-3″ of rain. Totals will quickly taper off the farther north you go with some spots across Aroostook and northern Piscataquis counties expecting very little if any rain. There will be the potential of minor flooding especially for areas with poor drainage. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

Areas from the Interstate to the coastline can expect the highest rainfall. Average of around 1-3". Minor flooding with be possible. (WABI)

Friday will start off with rain showers before conditions dry up and skies will brighten. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s inland with 70s and low 80s along the coast. It will still remain humid as dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front will move through Friday night bringing scattered showers, but will also bring a drier & less humid weekend.

By the weekend, the humidity sticks around, but overall conditions will dry out with a very limited chance of showers. Highs both days with be slightly cooler only maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

By early next week, watching Tropical Storm Henri that could bring impacts to parts of New England Sunday through Tuesday. Still some high uncertainty with the exact tract, but it does appear the system will make a right turn into the Gulf of Maine running into colder ocean waters and will weaken. It should stay well offshore, but coastal areas can expect winds that could gust around 30-40 mph with high surf.

Tropical Storm Henri looks to bring impacts to the region Sunday afternoon through Monday. (WABI)

Our region can expect a 20-30% chance of winds exceeding 40 mph associated with Tropical Storm Henri. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Remnants of Fred will bring moderate to heavy rain. Overcast skies with some areas of fog. Lows in the 60s with a SSE wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain expected during the morning with conditions dry out & brightening through the rest of the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Expect the humidity to stick around.

SATURDAY: A few very isolated showers during the morning. Other than that, the rest of the day will be dry with a mixture of sun & clouds. Still humid with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & low 80s. Henri will make its way into southern New England. Expect wave heights to increase along with winds.

MONDAY: Showers associated with Henri especially along the coast. Breezy conditions along the immediate coastline. Rest of the region will have clouds with highs in the 70s.

