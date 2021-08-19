‘Charlotte’s Web’ corn maze in Levant competing for best in the U.S.

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant is competing, once again, for the best corn maze in the country.

They’re up against 20 other farms across the U.S.

Since 2001, they’ve been delighting their visitors with this fall tradition.

This year’s design is based on the beloved children’s book, ‘Charlotte’s Web’ by Maine author, E.B. White.

About 60,000 plants make up this four-acre maze.

It takes the farm roughly three months to complete from the design phase to actually dragging the field.

To complete the maze, families use a special map with riddles to complete.

“Families love it, it’s a wonderful way to get out, do something real with your family, have an adventure,” said Jonathan Kenerson, owner of Treworgy Family Orchards.

Treworgy Family Orchards is currently in second place.

The contest runs until noon on August 30th.

You can cast your vote here.

Charlotte's Web Corn Maze We need your help! We're in second place ***UPADATE-Now in 1st*** in the national corn maze competition and are so close to first. VOTE DAILY here to help us win. https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-corn-maze/treworgy-family-orchards-levant-maine/share/ Posted by Treworgy Family Orchards on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

