Advertisement

Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNWALL, England (CNN) – Black cats get a bad rap. Traditionally, they’re known as harbingers of bad luck.

But the owner of a black cat in England turned out to be very lucky indeed.

An 83-year-old woman had been reported missing in a rural area near Cornwall.

While searching, neighbors were alerted to her whereabouts by her cat, Piran.

It was the cat’s relentless meowing that revealed the woman had tumbled down a 70-foot ravine.

Emergency crews responded and hoisted the woman to safety.

She was taken to a hospital by air ambulance, where authorities say she’s in good spirits.

The woman’s neighbor said without the beckoning cat, it could have taken much longer to locate the fallen woman.

Local police went a step further, saying “Piran the cat saved the day!”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
Pedestrians pass the Old Navy store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14,...
Old Navy to get rid of plus-size women’s clothing, offers BODEQUALITY instead

Latest News

FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Lucky black cat leads to owner's rescue