Bangor School District votes to require masks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee voted 6-0 to approve the back to school plan previously outlined by superintendent James Tager. This plan requires mask-wearing for students and staff.

Tager had previously stated that the Bangor District would follow the US and Maine CDC’s Guidelines to require indoor masking. Masks will not be required when outside, but will need to be worn on buses.

Parents and councilmembers spoke at tonight’s meeting mostly in support of the plan.

“A week ago, I probably would have stood here and made the argument against masks, but how quickly our world has changed in just a week,” said Jackie Smallwood of Bangor. “My daughter even said the other night, ‘I’ll put the mask on if it means I can have my senior year.’”

“My commitment is to meet with that planning committee monthly, and as we can loosen our requirements, we will do that,” said Tager. “But as you know, it’s easier to start with something that we feel like makes everybody as safe as can be.”

September 1 is the first day of school for the district.

