Bangor firefighters to host golf tournament remembering Mainer with muscular dystrophy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than three months after an inspirational Mainer with muscular dystrophy passed away, Bangor firefighters are looking to continue his fight.

This Saturday is the Adam MacDonald Memorial M-D-A Open golf tournament at Pine Hill Golf Course in Orrington.

Adam MacDonald was the state poster child for muscular dystrophy.

He passed away last May.

Saturday’s golf tournament is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Bangor Firefighting Union has set a goal to raise 15-thousand dollars to continue Adam’s fight.

“Adam was a really dear friend to a lot of us,” said Jared Bowden, MDA Open Committee Chair. “Not only at Bangor but throughout the state. We wanted his mom and the community that rallied around him to know that his fight wasn’t over. We were going to continue that for him.”

Prizes have been donated for tournament winners including golf bags and greens fees at other area courses.

You can get tickets to the event here.

