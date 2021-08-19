12 new deaths, 192 new cases of coronavirus

Newly recorded COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 12 new COVID related deaths.

Eleven of them are the result of reviews of death certificates filed earlier in 2021, according to a spokesperson for the the CDC.

Three come from Cumberland County, 2 in Kennebec County, and one each in York, Penobscot, Oxford, Somerset, Hancock and Washington counties.

There are 192 newly recorded cases.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County is once again reporting the biggest increase in new cases with 36.

Hancock County showing 17 new cases, 16 in Aroostook and 13 in Kennebec County.

Both Knox and Lincoln counties not recording any new cases.

2,642 new vaccinations were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Meanwhile, the U-S CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but two Maine counties.

Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are ALL classified as having “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

10 other counties have substantial levels.

Kennebec and Androscoggin counties are listed at a moderate level.

