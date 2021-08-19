Advertisement

1 killed when vehicle veers into Kennebec River in Maine

The victim’s name was withheld because family members had not yet been notified.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSON, Maine (AP) - Police say one person was killed when a vehicle left the road and rolled into the Kennebec River in the Somerset County town of Anson.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said the vehicle was exiting Good & Plenty Diner when it veered off the road.

Mitchell told the Morning Sentinel that one person died.

The victim’s name was withheld because family members had not yet been notified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
Pedestrians pass the Old Navy store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14,...
Old Navy to get rid of plus-size women’s clothing, offers BODEQUALITY instead

Latest News

Senator Angus King tests positive for COVID
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
12 new deaths, 192 new cases of coronavirus
Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, can reverse an overdose by blocking opioid...
Recovery advocates warn of critical shortage for overdose reversal drug
The head of the Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager shared his reopening plans...
Bangor School District votes to require masks