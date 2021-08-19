1 killed when vehicle veers into Kennebec River in Maine

ANSON, Maine (AP) - Police say one person was killed when a vehicle left the road and rolled into the Kennebec River in the Somerset County town of Anson.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said the vehicle was exiting Good & Plenty Diner when it veered off the road.

Mitchell told the Morning Sentinel that one person died.

The victim’s name was withheld because family members had not yet been notified.

