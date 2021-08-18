University of Maine System requiring indoor face coverings

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System will now require face coverings indoors at all university buildings for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.

The mask mandate will be in place at least until Sept. 30.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, indoor masks had been optional for people vaccinated against COVID-19.

They’ll remain optional outside but will be strongly encouraged at large group gatherings or in crowded circumstances where physical distance is difficult.

System officials say the temporary requirement may be ended or extended depending on the trajectory of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.