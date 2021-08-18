Scattered Showers & T’storms Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with the chance for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as an upper-level disturbance approaches. There may be some breaks in the clouds in spots too. Any sunshine will only help to make the atmosphere a bit more unstable, in turn, helping the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected however any showers or thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall. The gray skies will keep things a bit cooler today than yesterday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Scattered showers will continue into the night tonight, mainly early. Otherwise look for cloudy skies and some patchy fog tonight. Lows will be on the warm side with temperatures only dropping to the 60s to near 70°.

We’ll hang on to the chance of showers on Thursday as the upper-level disturbance exits the area and the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approach from the southwest. The question is how far north will the remnants come? There’s still quite a bit of disagreement amongst the data as to the exact track of the remnants but leaning toward a more southerly track which would take the remnants, in the form of some steadier and heavier rain, across Southern New England and into the Gulf of Maine later Thursday and Thursday Night. It looks like the northern edge of Fred’s remnants will graze southern and coastal parts of Maine with some heavier rain later Thursday and Thursday night with just some scattered showers possible elsewhere. It will be warm and humid Thursday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s for most spots however areas around Millinocket and points north and east will see a bit more sunshine and therefore warmer temperatures too with highs in the low to mid-80s. The remnants of Fred will move out early Friday followed by brightening skies later in the morning through the afternoon. A weak cold front moves into the state Friday as well and could trigger a few widely scattered showers during the afternoon hours. Plan on a warm and humid day Friday with highs in the 80s to possibly near 90° in a few spots. Some cooler and drier air will move in behind the cold front for the weekend making for some nice weather both Saturday and Sunday. Both weekend days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, lower humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Henri over the next few days too. The storm is currently spinning south of Bermuda and is forecast to strengthen and become a hurricane during the day Friday. From there the storm is expected to turn to the north/northeast passing south and east of New England later in the weekend into early next week. However... some of the computer models pull the storm further westward and bring the storm closer to the New England Coastline. There is still plenty of uncertainty with this as it’s several days away still but bears watching to see if we may get some impacts from Henri around Monday next week.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy in any showers and thunderstorms that develop. Highs in the 70s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers mainly early. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest and warmest over northeastern parts of the state. Scattered showers possible. Steadier and heavier rain possible later in the day for areas closer to the coast and across southern parts of the state. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds and becoming less humid. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

