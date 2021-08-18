Advertisement

Rubber bird is a mystery, but town thinks it’s just ducky

The giant rubber duck appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend.
The giant rubber duck appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend.(Shannon-Christy Clark)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that has defied sleuths.

The large yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend.

Harbor Master Katherine Given says it’s a mystery who put it there.

It’s attracting attention for tourists and locals alike.

Given says the 25-foot-tall duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard so there’s no rush to shoo it away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated August 17th
Maine CDC reports 376 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Montorio Calhoun mugshot
Bangor police say officers attacked, one injured during arrest
Red and blue lights
10-year-old critically injured in all-terrain vehicle crash
Mason's Brewing Company
COVID cases hit Bangor area restaurants

Latest News

Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
All visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Masks required once again at Maine courthouses
Portland schools reopening plan gets final approval, universal masking required