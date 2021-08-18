RSU 25 plans for in-person, masked return to classroom

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The school board in RSU 25, made up of schools in and around the Bucksport area, has now decided what the upcoming year will look like in the classroom.

“After hearing from public comment, they ultimately decided that we would be returning focused on in-person education five days per week, with everybody masked,” said Superintendent Jim Boothby, RSU 25.

Drawing from how the last school year played out Boothby says getting students back in the classroom full time was a top priority.

“Having the students in the school buildings, five days a week education is so critically important. While the remote or virtual experience was successful for some, it was not for many of the individuals and we found that there were gaps that were created because of it. The hybrid, the every other day, created gaps. We will be working over the next two or three years to fill in those gaps,” Boothby said.

Knowing what the upcoming year will look like, Bucksport High School’s administrative staff was working to put the calendar together on Wednesday.

Building that plan for having everyone in class at once.

“They have found on a national level and we found on a local level that we can reduce that spacing down to three feet. But in the guidelines that we have, they have made an emphasis saying that three feet should not be an inhibitor to getting people back into school. So three feet is the recommended guidance but it is not a hard and fast parameter,” Boothby said.

Boothby says RSU 25 arrived at these decisions by deferring to the experts.

“Well, we based our recommendation on the guidance that we received from the CDC, both the Maine CDC and the Federal CDC recommendations, from the Maine DOE reference and research, American Pediatrics Association and their suggestions and talking to our high school physician, and all of those resources directed as saying, the best and safest level of return to have five day a week education is for students to return fully masked,” Boothby said.

RSU 25 will take part in the state funded COVID-19 pool testing program and work with local officials to offer vaccine clinics through the year. Always with an eye on what comes next.

“As the guidance from the CDC may change depending on conditions, we will adapt to that guidance so what may be today, and what we know today and what we’re doing today will adapt and change over time,” Boothby said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.