Remnants Of Fred Will Impact Parts Of The Region By Thursday Night.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to remain for most of the region. Scattered showers & even a few thunderstorms will be possible through the early part of the evening. Lows tonight will drop into the 60s.

The remnants of what of Fred will bring some impacts to the region on Thursday evening into Friday morning. There still is some uncertainty with how far inland some of the heaviest rainfall will move, but as of now leaning towards the heaviest rain from the Interstate to the coastline. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Areas north of Greenville & Millinocket should not expect any impacts from Fred. Rainfall totals will range from 0.50″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts.

It will remain humid with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies until the rain arrives on Thursday. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s inland with upper 70s & low 80s expected along the coast.

Friday will start off with rain showers before conditions dry up and skies will brighten. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s inland with 70s and low 80s along the coast. A cold front will move through Friday night bringing scattered showers, but will also bring a drier & less humid weekend.

By the weekend, the humidity sticks around, but overall conditions will dry out with a very limited chance of showers. Highs both days with be slightly cooler only maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

By early next week, watching Tropical Storm Henri that could bring impacts to parts of New England by Monday & Tuesday. Still some high uncertainty with the exact tract.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers & storms with lows dropping into the 60s. Winds will be light & variable.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s with the humidity sticking around. Remnants of Fred will move in Thursday night bringing rain to southern areas.

FRIDAY: Rain expected during the morning with conditions dry out & brightening through the rest of the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: A few very isolated showers during the morning. Other than that, the rest of the day will be dry with a mixture of sun & clouds. Still humid with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

