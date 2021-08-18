Advertisement

Portland police warn of man in car approaching women in city’s West End

Police are asking anyone who is walking alone in that area at any time of day to take extra...
Police are asking anyone who is walking alone in that area at any time of day to take extra precautions.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police are once again investigating reports of a man in a car approaching women in the West End neighborhood.

Patrols are now paying special attention to the area, but no description of the car or the suspect have been released by officials.

Police are asking anyone who is walking alone in that area at any time of day to take extra precautions.

They suggest staying in well-lit areas as well as monitoring your surroundings at all times by avoiding using headphones or cellphones while walking.

Encounters can be reported by calling 9-1-1 or the police department at 207-874-8575.

