Portland music venues announce vaccine, testing requirements

Music notes
Music notes
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Two Portland music venues have announced a vaccine and testing requirements for concertgoers.

The State Theatre says that all patrons and staff attending concerts at the theater

And at Thompson’s Point will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 48 hours, along with a matching photo ID.

The new policy takes effect immediately.

The post said proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccine card or a photo of the vaccine card. Children under 12 are exempt from the policy.

