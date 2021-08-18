Advertisement

Opponents of salmon farm in Belfast take their case to court to stop project

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Opponents of a large scale salmon farm in Belfast have taken their case to court, again, to stop the project.

It comes after the city council voted unanimously last week to pursue eminent domain to take ownership of a disputed intertidal zone.

The city now owns that stretch and will allow Nordic Aquafarms to build a pipeline there.

Wednesday, opponents filed a motion for injunction and a real estate lawsuit. The motion is an effort to have the court declare the city’s actions unconstitutional. The lawsuit is seeking damages on 14 counts.

Nordic responded with a tort case of its own, also seeking damages for what they call “false claims.”

A lawsuit over ownership of the intertidal zone is ongoing but Nordic says the project can still proceed as the easement has been condemned.

