Northern Light Health officials address vaccine booster, mandate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New information regarding COVID-19 vaccine boosters is circulating and many school districts are voting on mask mandates in the coming days.

Officials with Northern Light Health offered clarity Wednesday on what to expect moving forward.

As the COVID-19 delta variant surges across the country, Northern Light Health officials are working on plans to administer booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna starting Sept. 20.

This as the Biden administration recommends the booster for people who received their second dose at least eight months ago.

“These are the exact same vaccines and the same dosage that were administered for your first and second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna series. As this virus changes, and it’s changing more rapidly than we’ve seen coronaviruses do in the past, your immunity is probably going to shift little bit. Plus we also know that naturally our body’s own immune system when we get infected with the coronavirus does wane,” Dr. James Jarvis, Northern Light Health.

Jarvis says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine isn’t excluded, there isn’t enough date yet to support a booster.

“No vaccine is 100% effective, though these vaccines exceed any of our expectations of what a vaccine efficacy could be like,” Jarvis said.

As Gov. Janet Mills vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers in the state goes into effect Oct. 1, some of those workers are responding by quitting.

Northern Light Health Senior Vice President Paul Bolin says while 81% of their employees are fully vaccinated, they have had a small number resign.

“Certainly any time employees choose to leave, that’s concerning, but we do think that it will be a relatively small number who will ultimately leave. We have had employees who’ve stated they didn’t want to get the vaccine and were going to leave and then have since had some questions answered, changed their mind, and have been vaccinated,” Bolin said.

Jarvis is reminding people that as we move through the pandemic, recommendations and procedures can change.

“In my opinion this new delta variant is as if we are dealing with a completely different virus,” Jarvis said. “So why have things changed? Because the playing field has changed. The data that we have supports that we need to go back to some of those initial preventative things that we talked about almost 19 months ago.”

Jarvis continues to recommend that the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated if you can.

Northern Light officials say there are currently 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in their facilities.

We’re told one person is being treated with home care and hospice.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.