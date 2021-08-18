New home in Bangor will offer housing to folks with intellectual disabilities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The residents on Olive Street in Bangor are getting some new neighbors.

Work is now set to begin on a new multi-unit house.

“We are breaking ground on a new house in Bangor, and this is a six bedroom, 3,000 square foot house for individuals with intellectual disabilities or behavioral health diagnosis,” said Kara Hay, President and CEO of Penquis.

The home will be ADA compliant and offer support staff 24/7.

“This is wildly exciting because it’s new and beautiful and a great neighborhood. It’s so close to walking trails and so close to all the Bangor activities. It gives people a place to call home,” said Hay.

This project comes at a time when available housing in Bangor is slim.

“When you add in people with intellectual disabilities and ADA accessibility it’s incredibly challenging to find a place,” said Hay.

Funding comes from the Maine Housing Authority, which has been given more state and federal funding during the pandemic.

“So it’s our obligation to deploy those resources and get them into the hands of Kara and her team to develop the much needed housing that we need throughout the state,” said Dan Brennan from the Maine Housing Authority.

“You know that within a few months there’s going to be a really safe house where people are going to feel warm and welcomed. We want our community to be inclusive. We want everyone to be a part of Bangor and to be a very proud Bangor resident. We’ve done that with this site here,” said Sarah Dubay, Chair of Penquis Board of Directors.

They are planning to move folks into the completed home this coming winter.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.