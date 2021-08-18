New Buddy Bench becomes first one at a Maine summer camp

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new bench now sits at Camp Discovery near Ellsworth.

And it’s not just any place to take a break.

It’s the first Summer Camp Buddy Bench in Maine.

The folks at The Downeast Family YMCA who run the camp gratefully welcomed it, too.

Buddy Benches offer a chance for kids feeling upset or excluded to take a seat - letting other kids on the playground know they might need a buddy.

Skyla Libby got the idea from someone in Pennsylvania doing the same thing and wanted to bring it to Maine.

Her mom, Michele Libby, says the addition of the camp location allows more opportunities outside of school.

“She wanted to do something that promoted inclusion, not only in schools but anywhere that there are children of a young age that can learn that young. Because when they get the tools to be able to uniquely get along with each other, no matter how that may look, it looks different to different people, that is something that she wants,” Michele said.

Libby says in October they will have officially placed 24 buddy benches around the state in a year.

For more information you can visit crowncares.org.

