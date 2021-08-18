Advertisement

Masks required once again at Maine courthouses

All visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
All visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Judicial Branch announced Tuesday that masks will be required at all courthouses across the state.

The decision comes amid rising cases and the spread of the delta variant in Maine.

All visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Officials said anyone who refuses to wear a face-covering will be refused entrance and provided with a contact number for assistance.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated August 17th
Maine CDC reports 376 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Montorio Calhoun mugshot
Bangor police say officers attacked, one injured during arrest
Red and blue lights
10-year-old critically injured in all-terrain vehicle crash
Mason's Brewing Company
COVID cases hit Bangor area restaurants

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Portland schools reopening plan gets final approval, universal masking required
Police are asking anyone who is walking alone in that area at any time of day to take extra...
Portland police warn of man in car approaching women in city’s West End
Fully vaccinated staff members will be allowed to remove masks in staff-only settings.
Portland schools reopening plan gets final approval, universal masking required