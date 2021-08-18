Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

Another two Mainers have died with the coronavirus. Washington County recorded its first death in two months. The other comes from Aroostook County.

Penobscot County is once again reporting the biggest increase in new cases with 42. Aroostook shows 16 new cases, Kennebec 11.

More than 2,500 new vaccinations have been administered.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated August 18th
As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings still applies to all but one Maine county.

Aroostook, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Lincoln, Oxford, and Waldo counties are all classified as having “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

All other, with the exception of Kennebec County, have “substantial” levels.

Maine county transmission map, per US CDC
