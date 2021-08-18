Judge to rule on competency of man facing attempted murder in Shirley

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A judge is deciding whether a man accused of shooting a distant relative at her business in Shirley two years ago is competent to stand trial.

25-year-old Christopher Hallowell appeared in Piscataquis County court Wednesday in Dover-Foxcroft.

He’s charged with attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and eluding an office, among other counts.

Police say in July 2019, Hallowell shot Megan Jennison in a horse barn on North Point Farm and Garden.

Jennison was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Prosecutors say Hallowell planned the shooting and waited outside for Jennison.

They say he also lead police on a car chase in Albion where he crashed into a field.

His attorney tells us the judge ordered an evaluation on Hallowell last week to determine if he’s mentally prepared to stand trial.

A forensic psychologist testified Wednesday that Hallowell has been staying at Riverview in Augusta.

”Based upon the recommendations of the doctor that reviewed him earlier this week, he had not received all the medication he was supposed to be receiving, transport back to the facility from the jail, so we felt uncomfortable going forward today because of his inabillity to understand what is going on,” said defense attorney, Kaylee Folster.

“We expect that on Friday morning he might very well enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity so we will know that better Friday morning,” said assistant district attorney, Chris Almy.

The judge is also expected to weigh in Friday.

We’re told the victim is planning to testify.

The trial could continue into next week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.