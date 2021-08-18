Advertisement

Judge dismisses suit brought after armed highway standoff

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of people arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway that challenged state courts’ jurisdiction over their case.

The Rhode Island-based judge dismissed the complaint brought by the Rise of the Moors group, saying in his decision Tuesday that there is a precedent that bars federal court interference with state court proceedings.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island also alleged defamation and discrimination.

The ruling said the suit had no clear defamation allegations.

The plaintiffs represented themselves and no defense attorney was listed in court documents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated August 17th
Maine CDC reports 376 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Montorio Calhoun mugshot
Bangor police say officers attacked, one injured during arrest
Red and blue lights
10-year-old critically injured in all-terrain vehicle crash

Latest News

Dimitry Dubrovsky
Man accused of shooting at vehicle during road rage incident in Lamoine
11 Maine transportation companies eligible to receive aid from federal relief package
11 Maine transportation companies eligible to receive aid from federal relief package
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
The giant rubber duck appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend.
Rubber bird is a mystery, but town thinks it’s just ducky