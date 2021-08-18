Advertisement

Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death

Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - A man formerly from Brewer who was serving a 70 year sentence for a 1984 murder has passed away just one week after his co-defendant’s death.

State officials say 77-year-old Joseph Albert died Tuesday morning at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

The Department of Corrections says his passing is not related to COVID-19.

Albert’s death comes just seven days after Harold Glidden’s, his co-defendant in the 1984 murder case.

According to court records, Albert and Glidden picked up a hitchhiker and took her to LaGrange.

Glidden testified that Albert raped and killed the woman.

Glidden was convicted of murder and sentenced in 1984.

Albert pleaded guilty and was also sentenced to 70 years.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason's Brewing Company
COVID cases hit Bangor area restaurants
Vaccine mandate protest in Bangor at Broadway Park on Sunday afternoon
Hundreds protest vaccine mandate in Bangor Sunday afternoon
Coronavirus in Maine
Mainers in hospital with COVID-19 surges 74% in one week
According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are...
Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says
Gov. Mills’ office responds to protests over health care worker vaccine mandate

Latest News

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is the grant administrator.
Five Maine community organizations receive $1 million federal grant
Hermon will not require masks for students, but Bucksport will.
Hermon and Bucksport Schools issue school rules on mask-wearing
A group of Maine lawmakers are condemning the participation of a state Representative in an...
State legislators pen letter condemning anti-Semitism in Maine
West Eden Pizza
New MDI business owners work through challenges amid COVID-19 uncertainty