Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - A man formerly from Brewer who was serving a 70 year sentence for a 1984 murder has passed away just one week after his co-defendant’s death.

State officials say 77-year-old Joseph Albert died Tuesday morning at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

The Department of Corrections says his passing is not related to COVID-19.

Albert’s death comes just seven days after Harold Glidden’s, his co-defendant in the 1984 murder case.

According to court records, Albert and Glidden picked up a hitchhiker and took her to LaGrange.

Glidden testified that Albert raped and killed the woman.

Glidden was convicted of murder and sentenced in 1984.

Albert pleaded guilty and was also sentenced to 70 years.

