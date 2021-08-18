Advertisement

Hermon and Bucksport Schools issue school rules on mask-wearing

Hermon will not require masks for students, but Bucksport will.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Hermon School Department voted to not require masks for students in a meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Jim Chasse telling parents it is their choice whether or not to have their kids mask up. Attendance will be in-person five days per week.

Students will have to wear masks on school buses, according to a federal mandate.

Hermon schools cited safe and successful summer programs and a 98 percent vaccination rate among staff as reasons not to require masks, in spite of the US and Maine CDC’s recommendations for students to wear masks.

Hermon students will be participating in pool testing, which they say will prevent lengthy quarantines and keep kids in school.

The Bucksport school board for RSU 25 met tonight to discuss a mask guidance at their school. They voted to require masks for students and staff when indoors.

The Bangor and Hampden school districts will each be meeting Wednesday to discuss mask requirements at their schools.

