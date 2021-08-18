Advertisement

Hampden School Board to vote on reopening plan

Hampden Academy
Hampden Academy(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Hampden School Board will present and vote on its school reopening plan at Wednesday’s meeting.

One of the biggest aspects of it: whether students and staff will wear masks in class.

Superintendent of Schools Regan Nickels says the plan is to require masks at all times from pre-K to grade six.

That would also apply for grades seven through 12 when either Penobscot or Waldo counties are at orange or red alert levels, per the US CDC Data Tracker.

The school surveyed almost 900 parents.

Nickels says 52% of parents fully support the plan, about 23% support it with amendments and the remaining 20% reject it.

Nickels says they’ll use CDC information to update their requirements.

“We all would love to return to normal. I will say that is the sentiment shared by all. But the fact of the matter is that the CDC is presenting us with information and we are hearing from local medical experts as well that the cases are on the rise significantly in both of our counties, and that we are well advised to not only strongly encouraged masking but run protocols for safety, especially for those of our students who are ineligible for vaccination right now,” Regan said.

The board will take public comment at Wednesday’s meeting. It starts at 7:00 p.m.

The Bangor school committee is also scheduled to vote Wednesday night on its reopening plan.

The superintendent has already recommended masks for everyone indoors.

