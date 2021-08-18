Five Maine community organizations receive $1 million federal grant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The US Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $1 million grant to five community organizations in Maine with the goal of increasing vaccine access for all.

The award went to Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, Maine Access Immigrant Network, New Mainers Public Health Initiative, Maine Community Integration, and Gateway Community Services Maine.

The program will particularly support vulnerable communities disproportionally affected by COVID-19 based on racial, socioeconomic and environmental factors.

Missions supported by the grant include in-person vaccine outreach, appointment assistance, and transportation getting to a vaccine site.

