Fire destroys home in Clinton

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An adult and two children are now without a home after a fire Tuesday night in Clinton.

Officials responded to Diamond Avenue just before 10p.m. to find the mobile home in flames.

They tell us there were no injuries, but the residence is a total loss due to the smoke damage.

The Clinton fire chief tells us the fire was out in less than 20 minutes, but they remained on scene until after 1 a.m. to investigate.

They say it was caused by a candle.

