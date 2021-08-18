Advertisement

11 Maine transportation companies eligible to receive aid from federal relief package

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Eleven Maine transportation companies ranging from windjammers to bus lines are eligible to receive aid from a $1.6 billion federal relief package.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, made the announcement Tuesday.

“Bus and motorcoach companies, ferries and tour boats sustain good-paying jobs and provide critical transportation services,” Collins said. “The COVID-19 pandemic took an enormous toll on these businesses, many of which are small and family owned.”

The grant recipients include Chebeague Transportation Company, which provides passenger ferry service between Cousins Island in Yarmouth and Chebeague Island; BayCycle, a human-powered party boat docked in Portland; and VIP Tour & Charter Bus Company in Portland.

Others include the Monhegan Boat Line; Acadia National Park Tours and Transport in Bar Harbor; Downeast Windjammer Cruise Lines; and Northeast Charter and Tour Company of Lewiston.

