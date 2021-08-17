University of Maine System ‘Shot Clock’ ends Friday

(WABI) - Time is almost running out on the University of Maine System Shot Clock Challenge, awarding students for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eight students from across the system will each win $1,000 scholarships.

Those who verify their vaccination status by 5 p.m. this Friday will be eligible for the prize.

Earlier this month, UMS announced all on campus students must be vaccinated this fall.

Discussions are underway with labor leaders for a similar policy for university faculty and staff.

school officials say more than 14,000 people have already confirmed they’ve had their shots.

That number increased by about 10,000 since the challenge was unveiled one month ago.

A few of the scholarship winners have already been announced.

They include a Biddeford native from the University of Southern Maine, who had an emotional reason for wanting the vaccine.

“Unfortunately I had a friend that had her father pass away from COVID before the vaccination was available. I feel that if he had it he would still be here. Everyone needs to participate. We need to eradicate it. We don’t talk about measle outbreaks anymore, you know, and that’s cause vaccinations work,” said Tim Johnson, USM student.

“We’re getting about four to 500 new applicants or new registrants a day, so we think that by the end of next week we’ll have an even higher number of folks registered,” said Dannel Malloy, UMS chancellor.

Students, faculty, and staff who register by Friday’s deadline will be exempt from from arrival testing and quarantine requirements, too.

Malloy says fewer than 300 people have applied for religious or medical exemptions.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.