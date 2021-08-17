Advertisement

Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services partnering with 8 clinics to provide free dental hygiene services

UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic (pre-COVID-19).
UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic (pre-COVID-19).(UMA)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine veterans who can’t afford dental care have new options for preventive treatment.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is partnering with eight clinics around the state to provide free dental hygiene services.

The funding comes from a $35,000 grant to the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network by Northeast Delta Dental.

UMA-Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic is among those participating, getting $4,000 in grant money to do so.

School officials say in addition to helping veterans, the program will provide students with valuable clinical experiences.

The eight participating dental clinics include:

  • Community Dental (Biddeford, Farmington, Lewiston, Monson, Portland, and Rumford);
  • Lincoln County Dental (Wiscasset);
  • Kennebec Valley Family Dentistry (Augusta);
  • Waterville Community Dental (Waterville);
  • UNE Dental Clinic (Portland);
  • UMA Dental Clinic (Bangor);
  • Eastport Health Care (Eastport), and
  • Fish River Rural Health (Madawaska, Fort Kent, and Eagle Lake).

More information can he found here.

