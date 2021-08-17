Advertisement

New mask mandates at Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Park Service is bringing back mask mandates for all indoor spaces and even some crowded outdoor spots, regardless of vaccination status or local community transmission levels.

For Acadia National Park, that means masks must be worn by staff and visitors in park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants.

The rule also applies to campground amphitheaters, ranger-led programs, the Island Explorer Bus Stops and the plaza surrounding the Hulls Cove Visitor Center.

The park’s mask mandates are effective as of Monday, Aug. 16.

“It’s challenging when you’re trying to communicate anything to visitors about the best ways to use and visit the park and this is continues to be a challenge, especially since most people are now not wearing masks as they feel they’re vaccinated. Bur the conditions are changing, so we’ve implemented specific areas that require a mask, regardless of the vaccination status,” said John Kelly, Acadia National Park superintendent’s office.

Park officials say the best way to stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 is to visit the Acadia National Park Facebook page.

