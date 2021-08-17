More Clouds And Scattered Showers Wednesday. Tropical Moisture For Thursday Night Into Friday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to move to our south and east slowly losing its control over the region. This has allowed mid to high level clouds to start to stream into the region. Clouds will continue to thicken up overnight ahead of an upper-level disturbance that will bring a few late-night showers and scattered showers & storms Wednesday. Lows tonight will stay in the 60s for most, a few spots along the coast will drop into the upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies can be expected for Wednesday. The additional cloud cover will keep highs cooler mainly in the 70s. Dew points are going to gradually increase into the mid to upper 60s giving it a sticky to humid feel. As the upper-level disturbance moves through, there will be a chance of some showers & isolated t-storms. A few periods of heavy rain could be possible with some of the storms.

The remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Fred with bring some impacts to the region on Thursday & Friday. It will remain humid with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s inland with upper 70s & low 80s expected along the coast. Fred will bring the potential of moderate to even heavy rain across portions of southern & coastal Maine by Thursday evening into the first half of Friday.

By the weekend, the humidity sticks around, but overall conditions will dry out with a very limited chance of showers. Highs both days with be slightly cooler only maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few late evening showers especially west. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a light southwest wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be humid with a chance of scattered showers & storms. Highs will reach the upper 70s & low 80s. SW wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Skies will gradually clear & rain chances will diminish. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s with the humidity sticking around. Remnants of Fred will move in Thursday night bringing rain to southern areas.

FRIDAY: Rain expected during the morning with conditions dry out & brightening through the rest of the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: A few very isolated showers. Other than that, the rest of the day will be dry with a mixture of sun & clouds. Still humid with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

