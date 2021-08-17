Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 376 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated August 17th
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated August 17th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the first update since Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

Another three Mainers have died with the coronavirus. Two of the newly recorded deaths come from York County. The other comes from Penobscot County, which is also reporting the highest increase in COVID-19 cases with 95.

Waldo County shows 28 new cases, Aroostook County with 27, and Somerset County 24.

There have been 72,896 total COVID-19 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. In all, 907 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.

Maine is averaging 177 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week. Two weeks ago, that figure was 92.7.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine mandate protest in Bangor at Broadway Park on Sunday afternoon
Hundreds protest vaccine mandate in Bangor Sunday afternoon
Mason's Brewing Company
COVID cases hit Bangor area restaurants
Coronavirus in Maine
Mainers in hospital with COVID-19 surges 74% in one week
According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are...
Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says
Gov. Mills’ office responds to protests over health care worker vaccine mandate

Latest News

Jeremiah Gamblin
Kennebec County man sentenced for drive-by shooting in Waterville
The man fled the scene on a four-wheeler before surrendering the next day.
Fairfield man arrested after alleged domestic assault
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
$100 bills
Lobbying costs surpass $4m in Maine during the pandemic