Maine CDC reports 376 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the first update since Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

Another three Mainers have died with the coronavirus. Two of the newly recorded deaths come from York County. The other comes from Penobscot County, which is also reporting the highest increase in COVID-19 cases with 95.

Waldo County shows 28 new cases, Aroostook County with 27, and Somerset County 24.

There have been 72,896 total COVID-19 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. In all, 907 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.

Maine is averaging 177 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week. Two weeks ago, that figure was 92.7.

This story will be updated.

