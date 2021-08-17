Advertisement

LGBTQ community calling on Maine small biz owners to endorse Equality Act

LGBTQ community calling on Maine small business owners to endorse Equality Act
(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Advocates for Maine’s LGBTQ community gathering Tuesday afternoon to advocate for change.

The Human Rights Campaign hosted an in-person roundtable discussion with small business owners to highlight the urgent need for Congress to pass the Equality Act.

It’s a law that would put in place permanent protections for LGBTQ people along with women, people of color and people of all faiths.

One voice of this movement is Laurie Osher.

Osher says she started her own business after she was discriminated against at a previous employer - because she is a lesbian.

“It’s unethical for people to treat others poorly because they’re uncomfortable with them. If people do their job well, they should be encouraged to do their job well, they should not be pushed out of their jobs, and the Equality Act gives us a national goal system to do better. And we know that non discrimination protections make businesses large and small more inclusive, more innovative and more profitable,” said Osher, Osher Environment Systems.

More than 450 of America’s leading companies - Apple and Coca Cola among them - have endorsed the Equality Act.

