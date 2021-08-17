Kennebec County man sentenced for drive-by shooting in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Kennebec County man was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for a drive-by shooting in Waterville that left a girl permanently injured.

Jeremiah Gamblin of China was the second person charged in the crime.

The Morning Sentinel reports he pleaded guilty Monday to a elevated aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say he was with Gavin Loabe in February of 2020 and recorded on his cellphone Loabe firing into a building.

One of the bullets struck Emah Frost in the chest.

A bullet also lodged in her spine, where it remains.

Loabe pleaded guilty this spring to elevated aggravated assault and was ordered to serve eight years in prison.

