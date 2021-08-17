Advertisement

Invasive red algae returns to Pine Point Beach in Scarborough

Red algae at pine point beach in Scarborough
Red algae at pine point beach in Scarborough(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - An invasive red algae has returned to Pine Point Beach in Scarborough.

The smelly but harmless algae coats the waterline.

Town officials said they clean the beach at least once a week, but sometimes it washes up faster than it can be cleaned up.

Officials said they believe high temperatures play a role in the algae’s growth and expect less of it toward the end of August.

The town said more study is needed to determine why Pine Point Beach is impacted more heavily compared to other nearby beaches.

