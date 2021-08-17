Hundreds gather at Maine State House to protest vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills’ office says she believes Mainers have the right to expect their health care workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

After announcing a vaccine mandate for health care workers across the state, hundreds of people gathered at the State House Tuesday in Augusta to protest.

“I feel like you should have the right to choose. Whether you want to be vaccinated and you want to be a part of the study or you don’t, I feel like that’s our right as an American,” said Danielle Johnson, CNA.

That message was echoed by the hundreds of protestors gathered in Augusta Tuesday.

While many people in attendance were healthcare workers, various members of the legislature were there to offer their support.

“This organic energy needs to continue to be able to change government. I’ve been in that building in and out for 30 years and it’s broken, and with this last mandate it’s even more broken,” said Dick Campbell, former state representative.

Schara Mailhot is a labor and delivery nurse and is currently pregnant preparing for maternity leave.

She says she consents to PPE and daily testing but she shouldn’t lose her job.

“For my comfort there’s not enough studies to show that this won’t affect my unborn child. Janet Mills is toted as this woman, planned parenthood adores her because she thinks that women have the right to their own body and I’m being told I don’t and I’m being told that my unborn daughter doesn’t,” Mailhot said.

Rhonda Murray says she’s not against the vaccine at all.

She just wants her nurses to have a choice.

“I wish everyone would get the vaccine. My life and my job would be so much easier if everyone was 100% vaccinated, I think. Except for the fact that were are experiencing some outbreaks with vaccinated people,” said Murray, long term care facility director of nurses. “Forcing people so that my life can be easier, it’s not about that.”

People we spoke to told us they’re already short staffed at most hospitals in the state.

With the Oct. 1 deadline approaching, many say they are faced with a difficult decision.

“I haven’t really decided yet, I don’t really know what I wanna do because I need a job so I don’t really know what I’m gonna do yet,” said Elizabeth Mank, CNA.

Protestors made their way to the Blaine House Tuesday hoping their message would be heard.

“If she were a patient and she thought that her own bodily autonomy was important then she should just extend the same respect to the healthcare workers that she would expect us to give her,” Mailhot said.

