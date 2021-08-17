Free Family Drive In at University of Maine this weekend

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - An ogre and his companions are set to invade the University of Maine campus this weekend.

While it doesn’t look like much now - just wait.

US Cellular is hosting a drive-in movie.

On both Friday and Saturday night they will be showing Shrek 2.

They can get up to 150 cars in the parking lot adjacent to the Collins Center for the Arts.

“So it’s a great way for us to get back to the community. I know with COVID-19 and everything that’s going on with the pandemic, it’s been very hard for us to do community outreach, and this is just a great way that we can go out and give families a great time, and remain socially distanced,” said Dan Godin, Brewer U.S. Cellular store manager.

It’s totally free and it’s first come, first served.

You need to register in advance and have to sign up by Wednesday night.

There will also be trivia before the show, along with free snacks for the movie.

For more information, visit https://drivein.uscellular.com/

