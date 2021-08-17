Fairfield man arrested after alleged domestic assault

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man from Fairfield is in jail accused of running from the scene of an alleged domestic assault on a four-wheeler.

28-year-old Taylor Pelletier is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

The Morning Sentinel reports Fairfield police responded to a house on Back Road about 11 last night where Pelletier lives with his wife and children.

Pelletier reportedly took off on a four-wheeler, using a local trail system and drove into Skowhegan.

Both the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Skowhegan Police were called in to help.

The newspaper reports Pelletier’s mother called today to say he was at her home in Dover-Foxcroft and wanted to turn himself in.

Pelletier is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.