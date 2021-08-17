Emergency meeting of Maine EMS Board on vaccine mandates pushed to next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An emergency meeting of the Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services to discuss mandating COVID-19 vaccines had to be pushed to next week.

The meeting was set after the governor announced last week all healthcare workers would have to get their shots by Oct. 1.

The Zoom account hosting the virtual meeting Tuesday wasn’t able to allow enough people in.

Members of the board were alerted that several people were not able to access the meeting.

It turned out the participant number was capped at 200.

Officials in the meeting said they legally could not have it if everyone who wanted to join wasn’t able.

It’s now been moved to next Monday at 9 a.m.

