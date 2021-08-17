Bangor police say officers attacked, one injured during arrest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say one of their officers was attacked during an arrest and had to be taken to a hospital. They say Officer Allen Michael Jones was treated for a cut on his forearm and released.

Authorities say Montorio Calhoun, 41, was armed with a knife and fought with officers before his arrest Monday night.

According to police, Calhoun was a passenger in a car that Jones pulled over around 11:30 p.m. near Odlin Road and I-395. They say Calhoun ran away from another traffic stop in Bangor last week and had a warrant out for his arrest.

As they tried to take Calhoun into custody Monday, officers say he tried to remove one of their weapons from its holster.

He was eventually arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Calhoun is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault on a Police Officer, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

He’s facing other drug-related charges out of Hancock County as well.

The investigation is still ongoing.

