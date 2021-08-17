Another Nice Day Today. Humidity On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our south and east today. This will turn our wind around to the southwest, ushering warmer and more humid air into the region. High clouds associated with an approaching disturbance will gradually move in as the day progresses, filtering the sunshine a bit today. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies today with the brightest conditions over northern and eastern areas. It will be a bit warmer for inland areas today with highs in the low to mid-80s while coastal areas stay in the mid to upper 70s due to the onshore breeze. Dew points will gradually increase as the day progresses but overall will still be fairly comfortable. Skies will turn cloudy tonight and we’ll see a chance of showers after midnight especially over western areas as the disturbance continues to push toward the region. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the low to mid-60s for most spots.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as an upper-level disturbance approaches. Any showers or thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall in spots. It will be warm and humid Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s for highs inland with dew points likely in the mid and possibly upper 60s. We’ll hang on to the chance of showers on Thursday as the upper-level disturbance crosses the area. We’ll be keeping an eye on the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred as well. It looks like the bulk of Fred’s remnants will pass just to our south but with it nearby, a few heavier downpours can’t be ruled out on Thursday especially for areas closer to the coast. It will be warm and humid Thursday with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. A weak cold front moves into the state Friday keeping us under the variably cloudy skies and chance for a few widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Plan on a warm and humid day Friday too with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. A few showers can’t be ruled out as we head into Saturday but overall it looks to be mainly dry at this point under variably cloudy skies. I think temperatures will be a tad cooler Saturday due to a light wind out of a more easterly direction. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-70s to around 80°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit warmer and a bit more humid. Highs between 76°-85°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible late. Patchy fog. Lows between 59°-64°. Light south wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy in any showers and thunderstorms that develop. Highs in the 70s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

