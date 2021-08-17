Advertisement

10-year-old critically injured in all-terrain vehicle crash

Aug. 17, 2021
TURNER, Maine (AP) — Game wardens are investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash in which the 10-year-old operator was critically injured in Turner, Maine.

Officials say the boy was operating an ATV without a helmet when it crashed and rolled over him on Monday.

The boy was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

A warden spokesperson said the initial investigation points to a lack of experience and supervision.

