10-year-old critically injured in all-terrain vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TURNER, Maine (AP) — Game wardens are investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash in which the 10-year-old operator was critically injured in Turner, Maine.
Officials say the boy was operating an ATV without a helmet when it crashed and rolled over him on Monday.
The boy was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
A warden spokesperson said the initial investigation points to a lack of experience and supervision.
