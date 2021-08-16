Advertisement

Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19 in their families, according to a study published Monday.

The article from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggested young children were less likely to spread the virus.

The authors believe their research could better reflect the real-world risk as schools begin to reopen.

Researchers from Public Health Ontario in Canada studied the spread of coronavirus in more than 6,200 households.

While they found older kids often actually brought the virus home, toddlers were more likely to spread the virus to other family members.

The Canadian COVID researchers say the obvious solution is to get family members over the age of 12 vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are...
Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says
Vaccine mandate protest in Bangor at Broadway Park on Sunday afternoon
Hundreds protest vaccine mandate in Bangor Sunday afternoon
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this...
Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches

Latest News

Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
7 killed in Kabul airport chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital