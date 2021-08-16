Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns

Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hostess Brands, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of hot dog and hamburger buns due to the potential for listeria and salmonella contamination.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this issue, according to the FDA.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.

The products were sold to distributors, convenience stores and retailers across the United States.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.
The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.(FDA)

Anyone with the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA said Hostess Brands made the decision after learning about the issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries.

Listeria can cause a serious infection in young children and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer from short-term effects. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Salmonella can also cause a serious infection and often present with symptoms of fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are...
Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says
Vaccine mandate protest in Bangor at Broadway Park on Sunday afternoon
Hundreds protest vaccine mandate in Bangor Sunday afternoon
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this...
Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother,...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old in Montana
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
Luke Bryan performed in Bangor on August 5, 2021.
Decisions loom for indoor concert venue operators
FILE - In this April 23, 2020 image from video, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., speaks on the...
Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan