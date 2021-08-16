Advertisement

Rural sewage plants hit by ransomware attacks in Maine

Ransomware
Ransomware(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Officials say a pair of ransomware attacks on sewage treatment plants in rural communities in Maine show that small towns need to be just as vigilant as larger communities.

Officials said Monday that the attacks occurred in April in Mount Desert and on the Fourth of July in Limestone.

No money was paid and no customer data was compromised, so the impact was minimal.

Limestone Water and Sewer District Superintendent Jim Leighton said the attack may have been a good thing because it put rural communities on notice that they need to ensure their computers are protected.

