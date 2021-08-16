Advertisement

Nearly half of eligible Mainers did not receive child tax credit, poll shows

FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service...
FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A recent poll found that nearly half of Mainers with kids at home did not receive the child tax credit, even though they’re eligible for it.

The poll last month was conducted by the Maine People’s Resource Center.

Mike Tipping with the Maine People’s Alliance says he wants to make sure everyone who is eligible gets the credit.

The maximum benefit through the American Rescue Plan is $3,600 per child.

This is available for families earning up to $75,000 individually or $150,000 if filing jointly.

Tipping says even if you didn’t file taxes you could still be eligible.

”Parents, myself included, we’ve gone through a lot over the last two years and this is meant not just to help parents and families that are struggling, but also to stimulate our whole economy and get us back into gear here,” said Mike Tipping, Maine People’s Alliance.

Tipping says if everyone who needs the money gets it, we have the opportunity to cut child poverty in half.

For more information you can visit IRS.gov and follow step by step instructions.

