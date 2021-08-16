Mainers in hospital with COVID-19 surges 74% in one week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The number of Mainers with COVID-19 has surged by 74% in one week, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, there were 82 Mainers with COVID-19 in a hospital, with 42 people in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

A week ago, 47 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Hospitalizations are at the highest rate in Maine since early June.

As COVID-19 cases increase in Maine due to the spread of the delta variant, more Mainers are getting vaccinated against the virus.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said vaccinations are up nearly 12% compared to a week ago.

As of Aug. 9, Maine was administering about 1,600 doses per day. Shah said the state is now administering nearly 1,800 doses per day.

Shah said as of Monday, 64.6% of the entire state is fully vaccinated.

