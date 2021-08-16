Advertisement

Maine veteran says Afghanistan’s collapse could be triggering for those with PTSD

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - An Afghanistan veteran from Maine said the Taliban takeover could be triggering for vets living with PTSD.

San Pao lives in Gorham.

He’s a Purple Heart recipient.

“It is very unfortunate for the Afghanistan government and people and all of us who have worked with the U.S. government,” Pao said of the Taliban’s growing control over the country.

Pao served in Afghanistan in 2010 and also served in Iraq.

“It is terrifying for the folks who are there and it is quite disheartening as well. But the question that comes to mind for me is, ‘was it all worth it?’ I would say ‘yes,’” Pao said.

During his time overseas he worked as a squad leader and fort observer.

“I felt that the mission was to protect the innocence of the Afghan people and allow them to vote, allow women and children to grow as best as possible but also to prevent the Taliban from coming in and infiltrating and bringing in weapons,” Pao said.

Right now, he is encouraging friends and loved ones of veterans to check in on former service members.

While watching the Afghan government collapse is disheartening, Pao said the efforts of service members were still worth the sacrifices they made.

“Know that your time was valuable and every ounce of fight that you did and you brought to the Taliban was well worth it then and it well worth it now,” Pao said.

Pao is also encouraging veterans seeing reports out of Afghanistan to check in with a friend, therapist or health care provider.

The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are...
Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says
Vaccine mandate protest in Bangor at Broadway Park on Sunday afternoon
Hundreds protest vaccine mandate in Bangor Sunday afternoon
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this...
Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches

Latest News

Maine veteran says Afghanistan’s collapse could be triggering for those with PTSD - clipped version
Pilots brought planes of all types to showcase to the public, as well as fly, to raise money...
3rd Wings for Wishes held in Dexter Saturday
Over two months, they traveled over 4 thousand miles, where they ended today in Bar Harbor.
Colorado father-daughter duo cycle across U.S. to raise awareness for breast cancer
Some of the nearly five hundred backpacks that were given away.
Elks Lodge #905 Holds Second Annual Back to School Drive-Through