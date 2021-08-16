Maine hunting seasons to start in 2 weeks with bear hunt

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fall hunting seasons are set to begin in two weeks with the start of the bear hunt.

Maine’s “big four” fall game animals are black bears, moose, white-tailed deer and wild turkeys.

The bear hunting season begins on Aug. 30 and runs to late November.

The deer hunt comes next, with the expanded archery season starting on Sept. 11.

The firearms season for deer takes place in November.

The moose season runs from late September to late November.

It’s legal to hunt turkeys from Sept. 20 to Nov. 6.

